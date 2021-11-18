Hope&Glory reunites with LinkedIn for consumer brand PR

Hope&Glory will handle consumer PR for LinkedIn and is tasked with building target audiences through engaging campaigns.

In 2019, the agency worked on campaigns for LinkedIn highlighting issues such as the “gay pay gap”, which uncovered salary discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, and on campaigns to raise awareness of the cost of childcare for working parents.

Most recently Hope&Glory launched a campaign to create awareness of accidental favouritism towards those working from the office, dubbed proximity bias – rolling out a host of content on LinkedIn itself to make employers and employees aware of the issue with the advent of greater levels of hybrid working.

Anna Terrell, joint managing director of Hope&Glory, said: “The changing workplace is something we’re all talking about right now. LinkedIn has a central role in stimulating debate about the shifts we’re all experiencing. We’re excited to show how the platform can help its members navigate those changes and build their careers as a result.”

Darain Faraz, international brand marketing director at LinkedIn, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Hope&Glory again as our retained UK consumer agency partner – they’re an exceptional agency that have delivered a raft of outstanding campaigns for us. Beyond our retained agency partners, LinkedIn proudly works with a roster of agencies on a variety of projects across the business and we continue to draw on talent past and present for those briefs.”

The appointment comes after a stint with Mischief, during which LinkedIn published a response to Gareth Southgate’s emotional address to the nation, highlighting the England manager’s open letter as an example of inspiring and inclusive leadership.

In October, Hope&Glory was named the Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year at the PRWeek UK Awards 2021.