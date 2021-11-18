Cancer Research UK hires senior Ministry of Justice comms figure to lead comms

In his new role, Luke Robinson will oversee Cancer Research UK’s strategic communications and internal and external comms functions.

He will join the charity in February 2022 from the Ministry of Justice, where he holds the position of deputy director: strategic communications, campaigns and digital since 2017. In that role, Robinson oversees the department’s strategic comms, campaigns, external affairs, digital and insight and evaluation teams.

His predecessor at CRUK, Laura Peters, left the charity last month to join WWF, the conservation charity.

Robinson will report to Dr Ian Walker, executive director of policy, information and communications, who said: “I’m delighted to welcome Luke as our new director of communications. He brings a wealth of experience in strategic communications and campaigns, with a strong track record of raising awareness and delivering behaviour change. Like Cancer Research UK, Luke has a passion for delivering positive social outcomes for the organisations with which he’s associated, and I’m in no doubt that he will be a great asset to us as we look to the future and continue our mission to beat cancer.”

Robinson said: “Cancer Research UK is one of the UK’s most revered charities and is respected around the world. I look forward to joining the team at this pivotal time, using our collective skill and expertise in communications to help create a new story for Cancer Research UK. I started my career researching a series for the BBC on killer diseases and over the years have worked with some impressive and talented leaders across the health and charity sectors. I look forward to joining the team and working towards achieving the charity’s critically important mission.”

After early jobs in research and journalism, Robinson held comms positions across the private and public sectors, including six years as head of media and communications at social change organisation the RSA, advising then-chief executive Matthew Taylor, now CEO of the NHS Confederation.