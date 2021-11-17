Omnicom Public Relations Group names Ketchum’s Kiersten Zweibaum as global chief growth and marketing officer

NEW YORK: Omnicom Public Relations Group, has hired Kiersten Zweibaum as global chief growth and marketing officer.

In the newly created role, Zweibaum will report to Chris Foster, CEO of OPRG. Working with OPRG’s agencies, Zweibaum will be responsible for expanding relationships with existing clients, identifying and securing new clients and enhancing the OPRG brand externally to attract both employees and clients, the holding company said in a statement.

“This is a newly created role to drive more collaboration across the agencies with a sharper focus on growth,” said Foster.

Omnicom’s PR firms include FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli and Marina Maher Communications.

Previously, Zweibaum was a partner at Ketchum and MD of global growth.

“Ketchum is a place where, if you bring your whole self to work, you can grow and thrive as a professional,” said Zweibaum. “In my time at Ketchum, I’m lucky enough to have had the space to continually stretch to take on new roles, learn from the best people in the business, and work with some of the most amazing brands in the world.”

When asked if she will be replaced in her role at Ketchum, the agency's president and CEO Mike Doyle told PRWeek that the firm is developing an “evolved strategy” that will inform how Ketchum leads and staffs the growth and marcomm function.

“[Zweibaum] has been a pivotal driver of growth and leader of many important client relationships at Ketchum over the past 25-plus years, and I am thrilled to see her bring her tremendous energy, focus and leadership skills to her new role at Omnicom Public Relations Group,” said Doyle. “We look forward to collaborating with her closely as we continue to do work that matters for our clients and the world.”

Prior to joining Ketchum in 2014, Zweibaum was MD at Emanate, a Ketchum subsidiary. She also worked in communications at Jewish advocacy organization AJC. Zweibaum has spent most of her career in the agency world, holding leadership positions at Ogilvy and GCI Group. Zweibaum began her career at Ketchum in 1990.

In June, OPRG named Foster as CEO. At the time, interim CEO John Doolittle became chairman of OPRG. OPRG had been seeking a CEO since January 2020, when former chief executive Karen van Bergen departed that role to become dean of Omnicom University. DAS CEO Doolittle was named interim chief executive at that time.

Omnicom Group's PR firms delivered a 10.5% organic increase in revenue in Q3 to $359.4 million compared with the same period of last year.