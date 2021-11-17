Brunswick ups Courtney Chiang Dorman to managing partner of the Americas

SAN FRANCISCO: Brunswick Group has appointed Courtney Chiang Dorman as managing partner of the Americas, effective immediately.

She reports to Nikhil Deogun, CEO of the Americas and U.S. senior partner. In this newly created role, based in San Francisco, Dorman’s responsibilities include business planning, managing financial performance, developing talent and building capabilities across sectors and practice groups.

Dorman joined Brunswick in 2019 as a partner and chief business officer. She came to the PR consultancy after 17 years working at the law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, where she had served as COO and most recently was a senior and operational advisor.

Previously, she had stints as a principal and director of marketing communications at Robertson Stephens and as a VP at Edelman.

Dorman was not immediately available for comment.

In other executive appointments in the Americas, Brunswick named Mylene Mangalindan, a partner since 2014, and Darren McDermott, a partner since 2012, co-heads of the San Francisco office. The former head of that office, Ash Spiegelberg, a partner since 2018, has transitioned to globally co-leading the firm’s technology, media and telecoms sector group.

Lauren Nadig, a partner who started at the firm in 2008, while continuing to serve as COO, Americas, has become head of the Dallas office. She succeeded Mark Palmer, a partner since 2011, who now advises clients full-time.

In a release, Deogun expressed confidence in the appointments, pointing to Brunwick’s rapid growth in the past three years in the Americas.

According to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2021, Brunswick earned $322 million in global revenue in 2020, which represented a 5% increase from the prior year.