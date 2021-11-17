Blog

Does Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie make you want to barf or scarf?

Did Reese’s go too far or not far enough?

Added 1 hour ago

The pie is a 3.4-pound peanut butter cup with a nine-inch diameter.
Picture this: It’s Thanksgiving. The table is set with all the typical Turkey Day elements. 

And then Aunt Mildred arrives and plops a 3.4-pound, nine-inch diameter Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup right down in the center of it all.

Looks like Mildred was one of the 3,000 lucky people who was able to get the limited edition Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie, which sold out within two hours on Monday morning.

Upon seeing the pie, would you gobble up a slice? Or would you kick Mildred and the abomination of a “dessert” to the curb?

 

