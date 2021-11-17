Audio

The PR Week: 11.18.2021: Sabrina Sanchez, PRWeek and Campaign US

The PRWeek team talks about Edelman's energy-work crisis, the marcomms industry's war for talent, this year's batch of Thanksgiving ads and more.

by Steve Barrett, Frank Washkuch and Sabrina Sanchez / Added 3 hours ago

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Sabrina Sanchez, reporter for PRWeek and sister publication Campaign US.

Podcast topics:

- The future of work and plans to return to a weekly office commute — is there a new normal? How are agencies and other businesses adapting? And what do employees want?; 

- The highly competitive competition to hire and retain PR talent across the industry and the disruption that started with COVID-19 and has continued months later;

- Edelman’s response after being targeted by a celebrity-driven push for the firm to stop working with fossil-fuel clients and to recommit to working toward climate solutions;  

- The Thanksgiving ad campaigns and activations that made a splash this week, including Hershey's limited-edition Reese's Peanut Butter Cup pie that sold out in mere hours;

- Recapping the several recently announced business breakups of Johnson & Johnson, General Electric and Toshiba and what it all means for each company;

- The communication strategies -- or lack thereof -- around President Joe Biden’s trillion-plus-dollar infrastructure bill, which he signed into law earlier this week, and whether its passage can swing public opinion back into his party’s favor after a rough Election Day for Democrats.

- Recapping Business Insider's allegations of inappropriate conduct by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and Portnoy's crisis management strategy and rebuttal.

