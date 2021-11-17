Lede spins off from Alley Group

NEW YORK: Lede, a publishing platform and growth program, is spinning off into a startup.

Lede, which is owned by Alley Group, will operate as its own company with Burt Herman at the helm.

Herman is a veteran journalist, having served as a foreign correspondent for the Associated Press for 12 years. Later, he cofounded the Hacks/Hackers community and later Storify, a social media storytelling product. Most recently, Herman was product director of user platform at Condé Nast.

Lede will act as an incubator for the next generation of news organizations, helping them build their own branded digital homes, establish an editorial vision and adopt best practices for community engagement, the company said in a statement.

Lede is a full-stack technical platform that aims to provide news organizations with tools, strategies and revenue opportunities, while helping them more effectively engage targeted communities. Lede also helps these organizations pursue revenue streams, including subscription and membership models, as well as advertising.

One of Lede's first projects will be supporting Capital B, a Black-led nonprofit local and national news organization.