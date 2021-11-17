News

Lede spins off from Alley Group

The standalone company will be led by Burt Herman, a veteran journalist and entrepreneur.

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

Lede spins off from Alley Group

NEW YORK: Lede, a publishing platform and growth program, is spinning off into a startup.

Lede, which is owned by Alley Group, will operate as its own company with Burt Herman at the helm.

Herman is a veteran journalist, having served as a foreign correspondent for the Associated Press for 12 years. Later, he cofounded the Hacks/Hackers community and later Storify, a social media storytelling product. Most recently, Herman was product director of user platform at Condé Nast.

Lede will act as an incubator for the next generation of news organizations, helping them build their own branded digital homes, establish an editorial vision and adopt best practices for community engagement, the company said in a statement.

Lede is a full-stack technical platform that aims to provide news organizations with tools, strategies and revenue opportunities, while helping them more effectively engage targeted communities. Lede also helps these organizations pursue revenue streams, including subscription and membership models, as well as advertising.

One of Lede's first projects will be supporting Capital B, a Black-led nonprofit local and national news organization.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Around the office with Hologic’s Jane Mazur

Around the office with Hologic’s Jane Mazur

Lede spins off from Alley Group

Lede spins off from Alley Group

Tim Meadows stars in vaccination campaign...about boners

Tim Meadows stars in vaccination campaign...about boners

How COVID-19 made the Ad Council change the course of its prediabetes campaign

How COVID-19 made the Ad Council change the course of its prediabetes campaign

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Michelle Olson to replace Jeff Lambert as Lambert & Co. CEO

Michelle Olson to replace Jeff Lambert as Lambert & Co. CEO

Golin puts Joe Doyle in charge of U.S. digital healthcare

Golin puts Joe Doyle in charge of U.S. digital healthcare

Cannes Lions confirms physical return in 2022

Cannes Lions confirms physical return in 2022

Edelman brings on Oscar Suris as part of corporate affairs hires

Edelman brings on Oscar Suris as part of corporate affairs hires

Talkwalker adds TikTok analytics to its capabilities

Talkwalker adds TikTok analytics to its capabilities