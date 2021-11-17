Big Partnership appoints former SNP aide as head of public affairs

Paul Robertson (pictured) joins Big Partnership from Portland, where he spent four years advising corporate clients on public affairs and strategic communications.

He will work across Big's offices to strengthen its public affairs advice and support to clients, and grow the firm's public affairs offer to new clients.

Prior to working at Portland, Robertson was the Scottish National Party’s head of research and policy in Westminster and helped to build the party’s operations in London. He was responsible for developing policy and political strategy, and was a senior aide to successive SNP leaders in Westminster.

Big's chief executive, Allan Barr, said: “Paul’s appointment is a significant investment in the future of our business. He is an accomplished and highly respected public affairs practitioner who is well-placed to lead the development of a growing part of Big’s business and our offer to clients.

“As we emerge from the pandemic and attention turns to economic recovery, Paul’s extensive knowledge and insight into Scotland’s political and regulatory landscape will be an invaluable support for our clients looking to build connections and partnerships with government.”

Robertson said: “Big is an exciting agency that is trusted by clients with some of the most high-profile challenges in the media and policy landscape in Scotland today. I’m thrilled to be able to add my skills and experience to the impressive range of services and expertise that Big offers to current and prospective clients.”

In September, Big announced it had hired a new head for its Manchester office amid plans to "ramp up investment" in northern England.

Big Partnership provides PR, marketing, digital, public affairs, design and events services to more than 350 clients, which include Apple, Red Bull, NatWest, Peel Ports, The Macallan and Aldi. The agency is the UK's third-biggest outside London, and has three offices in Scotland in addition to its Manchester hub.

It generated revenue of £7.7m in 2020, a decline of 21 per cent on 2019, according to the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table.

