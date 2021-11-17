Michelle Olson to replace Jeff Lambert as Lambert & Co. CEO

DETROIT: Agency Lambert & Co. has appointed managing partner Michelle Olson as CEO, effective at the start of next year.

Olson will assume strategic leadership of the firm, driving client, practice and talent growth, while also managing the agency’s largest client relationships.

Olson will succeed founder Jeff Lambert, who will take on the role of chairman and lead the growing Lambert stable of companies. He will continue to be the firm's largest shareholder, steer Lambert & Co.'s vision and oversee mergers and acquisitions.

Don Hunt, a 22-year veteran of the firm, will remain as president, where his focus will be agency operations, M&A integration and client satisfaction.

The transition from Lambert to Olson began almost a year ago when Lambert decided to lean more heavily into daily leadership of his fintech startup, Tiicker, nonprofit Americantbreathe.org and consulting work in DEI, as well as other roles

"I’m extremely proud of the firm that we’ve become and the growth that we’ve achieved, including a 50% increase in the last two years,” Lambert said in a statement. "However, the only way for our momentum to continue is to scale my time and our top talent."

Olson is planning to work to establish Lambert as a national firm and scale its workforce to accommodate that.

"Part of my priority is to more firmly establish us and the national presence we have because so many of our clients are multinational companies," she said. "Then we have to prepare our staff because Jeff will very actively be pursuing growth through M&A, and we need to have a scalable structure for that to happen."

Before joining Lambert & Co. in 2019, Olson founded and led her own company for 13 years until its acquisition by a New York advertising agency where she served on the leadership team for five years.