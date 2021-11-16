Golin puts Joe Doyle in charge of U.S. digital healthcare

CHICAGO: Golin has appointed Joe Doyle as EVP of U.S. digital healthcare, leading digital healthcare for its fastest-growing healthcare practice and its Virgo Health agency brand.

In the newly created position, Doyle will spearhead advanced communications technology and multi-channel audience experiences for Golin's U.S. health clients. He is based in Chicago and reports to global president of healthcare Cori McKeever, who took over the role in June.

Doyle's appointment comes as digital and social communications in healthcare is paramount for Golin, McKeever said.

"We wanted to create a role where we could bring in someone who could oversee the practice at a level that wasn't just focused on social media or analytics, but could provide creative direction and advise on different platforms and technologies," she said. "With Joe we really found that person that checked all of those boxes."

Continuing to grow Golin's healthcare practice, Doyle is planning to use data and analytics to meet clients' needs, including product development, medical education, experiential learning, disease awareness and branded strategies.

"Digital is involved in all phases of healthcare communications from early research and understanding our audience's needs to looking on the backside of a campaign after a product is released to see how well it performed," Doyle said.

Doyle joined Golin from Pivot Design, where he was SVP of digital experience and strategy. There he created omnichannel strategies and personalized user experiences for clients like Abbott, AbbVie, Teva and Takeda.

Doyle also held leadership positions at Intouch Group, Scout Marketing and HCB Health, advising clients on physician detailing, user-experience advancements, disease state awareness and ecosystems and medical events.

Golin posted revenue of $248.5 million in 2020, up 11% from the year before, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.