3 Monkeys Zeno hires head of corporate reputation from Freuds

Larnach (pictured) will lead the agency's corporate reputation practice in the UK and Europe, working with clients including Lenovo, Pilgrim’s Food Masters and Michael Page, and reporting to 3 Monkeys Zeno MD Jo Patterson.

In his European regional role, Larnach joins the Zeno corporate affairs global leadership team, which includes Asia-Pacific corporate leader Rosemary Merz and US deputy head of corporate Kim Metcalfe.

Larnach replaces Sarah Ogden, who joined PR agency Lewis earlier this year as managing director in London.

3MZ said its corporate reputation practice has seen "strong growth" recently, with new assignments from Amadeus, Wella and Boston Consulting Group, and the addition of Oliver Druttman, who joined as a director from Launch earlier this year.

Larnach spent almost nine years at Freuds, most recently as a director, working with clients including KFC UK&I, AB InBev, PepsiCo, and on Maltesers’ Superhuman diversity campaign with Channel 4. Before Freuds, he worked at Red Consultancy and FleishmanHillard.

Patterson said: “Ryan is a Rolls Royce of a hire, with a sharply honed understanding of the wide-ranging and complex issues affecting organisations today. At a time when corporations are being scrutinised more than ever for their actions as well as their words, he brings a proven track record of progressive corporate campaigning to 3MZ, with a keen focus on sustainability and business doing good.”

Larnach said: “This is a truly fantastic opportunity to join a growing team of corporate reputation specialists. With companies and brands held to increasingly high standards of responsible business by consumers and stakeholders, skillful and creative corporate communications has never been more important. I can’t wait to get started on developing and delivering integrated campaigns for some of the biggest and best businesses working with 3MZ.”

Last week 3MZ announced it had expanded its creative team with the formation of Chorus, a 19-strong collective of strategists, creatives, designers, digital, data, analytics and media specialists.

3MZ is Zeno's UK business, formed in 2016 from the merger of 3 Monkeys and Edelman sister agency Zeno.

