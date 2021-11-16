Cadbury and Golin to part ways as two PR agencies hired

It follows a five-month review by parent company Mondelez, involving multiple stages and several agencies.

PRWeek understands Ogilvy PR's brief encompasses issues management and reputation support for the Cadbury brand. The account is rumoured to be worth in the high six figures.

Tin Man will be working on the baked snacks category, including Oreos. The account includes creative campaigns and running the press office.

Golin (then GolinHarris) won the Cadbury business in 2012. Last month the agency's podcast campaign starring the late Captain Sir Thomas Moore – a partnership with Age UK that tackled loneliness among older people – won a PRWeek UK Award in the Best Use of Celebrity or Celebrities in a Campaign category.

Golin will continue working with Cadbury until the end of the year.

David Mills, communications director at Mondelez, said: “Following a review of our consumer agencies, we’re delighted to appoint Tin Man to work across our baked snacks category and Ogilvy on our confectionery brands, including the nation’s favourite, Cadbury.”

Matt Buchanan, Ogilvy global head of consumer PR and executive director for Ogilvy PR UK, said: "Cadbury is an iconic, 'fabric of the nation' brand, so we’re delighted to be appointed as the lead PR agency by Mondelez.

"As a team, Ogilvy and Mondelez have a shared ambition for the role modern PR can play in Cadbury’s portfolio of brands and in continuing to bring Cadbury’s generosity of spirit out into the world.

"We can’t wait to get started and write the next chapter together – and of course we also can’t wait for our trip to Bournville and Cadbury World!"

Mandy Sharp, Tin Man founder, said: “It’s a true privilege to be able to work with one of the world’s leading snack businesses, steeped in so much culture and heritage. We can’t wait to bring the power of emotional connections, a Tin Man specialty, to some of the UK’s most loved brands.

"Tin Man will be responsible for ongoing strategy, new product launches, creative campaigns as well as always-on press office work for brands including Cadbury, Belvita and Oreo to name just a few.”

Ondine Whittington, group managing director at Golin UK, said: “It’s been an absolute privilege to deliver a decade’s worth of award-winning work for some of the UK’s most loved brands. From finding the new Cadbury Milk Tray man to collaborating with Captain Tom, we’ve loved every minute of working with the team at Mondelēz. Naturally it will be hard to say goodbye to our friends and colleagues, but we part ways collectively proud of all we’ve achieved together.

"We’re not saying farewell just yet, as we continue to work well into the New Year to deliver campaigns that will end this chapter on a high."