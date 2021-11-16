Edelman brings on Oscar Suris as part of corporate affairs hires

NEW YORK: Edelman has made several promotions and hires across its leadership team, including the hire of former Wells Fargo and Zeno Group executive Oscar Suris, with the goal of bolstering its corporate affairs practice.

“Our need for a strong bench of client-focused leaders across each of our national specialties has never been greater,” Jim O’Leary, Edelman U.S. COO and corporate affairs practice chair, wrote in an internal memo about the appointments.

Suris has joined the New York corporate reputation unit as executive director, leading work for financial services and corporate reputation clients. He will also serve as New York financial services sector lead, working across the U.S. portfolio. Suris was previously executive MD at Zeno Group and EVP and head of corporate communications at Wells Fargo.

Edelman also promoted Dave Whiting to GM and U.S. lead for CommsTech Solutions, a service and series of tools Edelman launched last year that bring together data and analytics to help communicators predict consumer behavior, reduce risk and quantify commercial impact.

Whiting will work to grow Edelman’s capabilities to meet increased client demand for communications technology. He was previously EVP and market leader for the East for Edelman business marketing. Hannah Buzicky, SVP, will assume the role of deputy New York lead for business marketing.

Other promotions include: Julia Christenson to GM and deputy U.S. lead for employee experience, in addition to her leadership responsibilities in Washington, DC, as employee experience lead; Ben Laws, EVP of business marketing in the Pacific Northwest to deputy U.S. lead for business marketing; Marcia Newbert to EVP and deputy U.S. lead for corporate digital; Will Crain, EVP and practice leader in Austin to U.S. transactions through transformation leader; Jenny Kantor to Los Angeles corporate practice lead; Brooke Taylor to EVP, corporate brand and reputation for the Central region; and Eric Phillips to EVP, group head for crisis and risk, New York City. Phillips will continue to be a senior leader in Edelman’s Eastern zone within the national line of business.

The changes come after Edelman restructured its U.S. corporate practice in May into seven national lines of business: corporate reputation, employee experience, business transformation, business marketing, digital corporate, social impact and sustainability and crisis.

The firm has seen high-profile departures, with Russell Dubner, global vice chairman and chair of the Edelman Trust Institute set to leave the agency in December. Deirdre Latour, New York president, resigned from the firm this month.

Edelman is also facing a celebrity-filled campaign led by activist group Clean Creatives calling for it to fire fossil fuel clients. In response, the firm promised to do more climate work and launched Edelman Impact, an initiative that brings the agency's ESG, sustainability, purpose and climate offerings to the forefront of its global business strategy

The world’s largest PR firm by revenue, Edelman posted a revenue decline of 5.7% last year to $840 million, not including the effect of currency fluctuations.