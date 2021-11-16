Senior public affairs adviser to leave BBC for royal role

Jason Keen will start in the new role next month. In a social media post, he said: “It has been the privilege of my life to work for the BBC and it is a wrench to leave, but excited for this next chapter supporting TRH The Earl & Countess of Wessex as their new Assistant Private Secretary.”

He will be involved in all aspects of the couple's official engagements and duties, in the UK and abroad.

Keen will also be expected to provide “advice in organising all aspects of official programmes for Their Royal Highnesses, including managing themed projects and patronages,” according to the job description for the role.

Moving on

Keen’s departure from the BBC comes just months after he switched roles – moving from BBC Radio 4's Today programme, where he had briefly been a producer, to the corporation’s comms team.

Keen began his career as a comms executive working for London 2012 and left to work for then-Labour MP Luciana Berger. He went on to work as a parliamentary assistant to Labour MP Dan Jarvis before joining the BBC as a producer on live political programmes in 2016.

He rose to become deputy editor of The Andrew Marr Show and produced Andrew Neil's interviews with party leaders during the 2019 general election, before joining Today in September 2020.

