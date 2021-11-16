Talkwalker adds TikTok analytics to its capabilities

News

Brands are looking for more information on Gen Z’s use of the platform.

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

NEW YORK: Consumer intelligence and social listening platform Talkwalker has added TikTok data and analytics to its capabilities.

The enormous growth of the social media platform, particularly among Gen Z users, has made gaining access to corresponding data more important for marketers and brands seeking to reach these audiences.

The new capabilities will give Talkwalker users access to a range of TikTok insights pertaining to page-related metrics, including the number of views, evolution of followers and top themes. Users will be able to use Talkwalker’s image-recognition technology to identify logos, objects and scenes within TikTok videos.

With this information, brands will have a better understanding of Gen Z users and their preferences. They can combine TikTok data with information from other major social media platforms for which Talkwalker provides data. This will allow users to measure the impact of campaigns, monitor competitors, identify and analyze the impact of brand influencers and identify videos that drive brand conversations. 

This fall, Talkwalker acquired discover.ai, a platform that is augmenting Talkwalker’s Consumer Intelligence Acceleration platform and provides cultural and consumer insights. Talkwalker named Tod Nielsen as its CEO in July. 

