Knak closes $25 million funding round

Knack’s customers include Citrix, Databricks and Slack.

by Natasha Bach / Added 13 minutes ago

OTTAWA, ON: Software-as-a-service platform Knak has closed a $25 million series A funding round.

The round was led by New York-based private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners.

With this injection of funding, Knak plans to make hires, create a channel program, grow the platform and focus on increasing awareness of the tool. It counts Citrix, Databricks, Dish Network and Slack among its users.

Knak is a codeless campaign-creation platform. The platform aims to fix difficulties that enterprise marketing teams have when planning digital campaigns, such as finding coding teams to build a campaign or avoiding bottlenecks.

The platform seamlessly integrates with marketing automation platforms such as Adobe Marketo Engage, Oracle Eloqua and Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Users have access to a drag-and-drop SaaS platform that allows them to spend less time creating branded emails or landing pages. In the process, they can easily scale their enterprise needs without relying on outside coding support.

Knak was founded in 2015.

