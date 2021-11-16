Instinctif hires group healthcare lead from Weber Shandwick

Instinctif Partners said its new group head of healthcare Melanie Klenk (pictured) will work with its practices across the group, including corporate communications, public affairs, insights and research in Berlin, London, Brussels, Dublin, Dubai and Johannesburg.

Previously, Klenk was senior vice-president at Weber Shandwick, based in Frankfurt, and global healthcare lead on several significant multinational accounts.

Ed Amory, chief executive of Instinctif Partners, said: “We are delighted that Melanie is joining us at this important stage in the Group’s development. We already have £5m-plus of healthcare revenue, but we need to strengthen and develop our offer, integrating practices and geographies to offer our clients even better support. Melanie is a talented and creative individual, and she will be a very valuable addition to our team, both across the group and within Germany."

Carsten Boehme, chief executive of Instinctif Germany, said: “The world is facing enormous challenges in sustainability, digitalisation and health, to name a few. Healthcare continues to be a growing sector fuelled by an ageing society, new diseases and diagnostic capabilities as well as technological advancements. I am excited that with Melanie we now have a seasoned communications professional on board under whose leadership we can help our clients navigate through the complexities of stakeholders and environments."

Klenk said: “I am delighted to join the Instinctif team at this crucial point and I am looking forward to working with the teams across the globe and offering my expertise. I am confident that through integration, connected strategies and fresh thinking I can help take the Group’s healthcare offering to the next level, and, most importantly, ensure that patients worldwide have access to the best possible treatments and solutions."

Instinctif’s biggest healthcare clients include Spire Healthcare and the British Generic Manufacturers Association (BGMA).

Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com