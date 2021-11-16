News

Ashley Jensen and Heston Blumenthal front Waitrose Christmas ad

The ad puts quality Christmas food at the centre of its premise.

by Shauna Lewis / Added 3 hours ago

Ashley Jensen and Heston Blumenthal front Waitrose Christmas ad

Waitrose & Partners has put food at the centre of its Christmas marketing campaign.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB, the ad features Extras and After Life star Ashley Jensen in the main role, as she flaunts why “the best bit of Christmas is the food”.

Jensen receives gifts, goes carolling, and watches Christmas films with her family, but they all fade into insignificance next to an array of Christmas treats, including truffle-smoked salmon, turkey and mince pies by Heston Blumenthal. At a Christmas party, Jensen tries to pass off the mince pies as her own, before accidentally offering them to Blumenthal himself.

The ad ends with the line: “You can taste when it’s a Waitrose Christmas.”

Shot by comedy director Jeff Low, whose credits include BrewDog, Fanta and BT, the ad will break during Emmerdale on ITV and The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4.

Media planning and buying was done by Manning Gottlieb OMD.

Jensen will continue to appear on screens throughout December, after First Dates at Christmas, Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas, and the John Lewis ad. She will tell viewers that although all these programmes and ads are great, they don’t quite live up to Christmas food.

Martin George, customer director at Waitrose, said: “Food plays such a wonderful role in creating those special moments and we know how incredibly important this Christmas is to so many people, after we were unable to have all of our family and friends around us last year.

"We felt the feasting and celebrations deserved the spotlight in this year’s campaign because after all, the best bit of Christmas is the food.”

This article first appeared in Campaign.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Inside the campaign for Reese’s instant sell-out Thanksgiving Pie

Inside the campaign for Reese’s instant sell-out Thanksgiving Pie

French/West/Vaughan acquires lifestyle, influencer shop Big Picture PR

French/West/Vaughan acquires lifestyle, influencer shop Big Picture PR

Consumers are growing wary of ‘purpose-washing’

Consumers are growing wary of ‘purpose-washing’

A win for female pleasure: Dame settles with the MTA over ad campaign

A win for female pleasure: Dame settles with the MTA over ad campaign

Orchestrated healthcare comms turn noise into harmony

Orchestrated healthcare comms turn noise into harmony

Facing outside pressure, Edelman launches initiative to focus ESG, sustainability, purpose and climate services

Facing outside pressure, Edelman launches initiative to focus ESG, sustainability, purpose and climate services

As underscored by the webcast panel, the evolution of corporate communications is seeing comms pros drive issues such as employee engagement and ESG — not just in messaging, but in practice at their organizations.

A seminal moment: Comms’ time to step up

Tech Talk with Similarweb’s Jessica Bohm

Tech Talk with Similarweb’s Jessica Bohm

J&J reshuffles house of iconic brands

J&J reshuffles house of iconic brands

News to know this morning.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning