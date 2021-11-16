MHP Mischief and Kiyan Prince Foundation announce new partnership

The pro bono partnership means that MHP Mischief will develop the Kiyan Prince Foundation's brand strategy and creative campaigns, while providing media and partner relations support.

The #LongLiveThePrince campaign – which added a playable likeness of murdered Queens Park Rangers Under-16s football player Kiyan Prince to the full QPR squad in the video game FIFA 21 – won in five categories at the PRWeek UK Awards last month, including Best Purpose Campaign, Not-for-Profit and Best Use of Content.

The work drove a year’s worth of donations in a single day, which allowed the charity to increase its outreach work. It reached 60 per cent of the target demographic, 78 per cent of whom said it was relevant to their lives and 74 per cent of whom would recommend it to a friend.

Established by Dr Mark Prince OBE, Kiyan's father, the Foundation's aim is to empower young people achieve their potential, to create thriving communities and a society free of violence. MHP Mischief is to help the organisation with its mission to find a permanent site from which it can run its outreach and support programmes.

Unveiling the partnership, MHP Mischief chief executive Alex Bigg said: “This is a proud moment for our agency: a chance to do work that will change lives for the better and tackle some of the most urgent social issues facing our country. The Kiyan Prince Foundation is an incredible charity and this partnership will help it reach many more young people.”