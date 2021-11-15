News

French/West/Vaughan acquires lifestyle, influencer shop Big Picture PR

The San Francisco-based agency focuses on consumer lifestyle PR and influencer marketing.

by Aleda Stam / Added 1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO: French/West/Vaughan has taken an equity stake in Big Picture PR, a San Francisco-based consumer lifestyle PR and influencer marketing agency.

Big Picture PR's eight employees represent clients in the fashion, wellness, fitness, beauty, consumer and retail industries, including Brilliant Earth, Wet Seal and Lunar Design.

BPPR founder Amy Cunha, an alumna of Porter Novelli and Burson-Marsteller, will retain her role as president and agency partner, overseeing the firm's daily operations.

FWV had been looking for an agency partner in the Bay Area for some time, and Cunha and her team were the right fit, said FWV chairman and CEO Rick French.

"Big Picture sits nicely in a space where we do a lot of work in the consumer lifestyle segment, a segment that's been a big part of FWV's DNA for 12 of 25 years now," French said. "Big Picture adds retail technology and consumer technology experiences as well."

BPPR will keep its brand and San Francisco office, but will merge its Los Angeles and New York offices with existing FWV locations in those cities in 2022. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Folding BPPR into FWV provides Cunha's team and clients access to in-house creative, digital and paid media services to fuel the agency's growth.

"The breadth of FWV's ​expertise and ​services will enable us to​​ better service clients through an integrated​ offering of PR, influencer marketing, advertising, digital ​marketing, brand creative​ and other areas of specialty​," Cunha said in a statement.

BPPR joins pet-focused FWV Fetching, outdoor-lifestyle firm CGPR, New York-based AMP3 PR and Prix Productions in FWV's stable of agencies.

FWV has made about an acquisition a year for the last several years, according to French. The agency plans to continue that pattern in 2022.

"I'm always looking at something that I think would make sense and add to FWV's portfolio," he said. "In 2022, we are continuing to explore those opportunities."

