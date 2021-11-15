Charity Commission hires director of external affairs

Jonathan Stock started in his new role as assistant director, external affairs, at the Charity Commission this week. He reports to Paul Latham, director of comms and policy at the regulator.

Prior to this Stock had spent just over a year at the City of London Corporation. He was previously head of marketing and events at Portland.

He now leads the regulator's media, political and stakeholder work. This is a “key leadership role” in which Stock will help build the Charity Commission's “wider visibility and reputation as an effective, proactive regulator”, according to his job description.

Among other things, he is expected to proactively shape and drive media coverage “on often contentious and complex issues”.

Challenging role

Stock is also expected to find new ways for the regulator to use “its 'voice' more actively and frequently”, as well as “ensuring a strategic approach to engaging with Parliament”.

He said: “I’m delighted to have joined the Charity Commission, and look forward to working with Paul [Latham] and the team in promoting and championing the Commission’s work among our external audiences.

“It’s vital that the Commission speaks with a clear voice and inspires confidence – among the public whom we ultimately serve, but also among the charities we regulate, our partners and governments and parliaments across England and Wales, and I’m excited to work with the team on rising to that challenge, delivering on the Commission’s ambitious strategy.”’

CV in brief

Stock has almost a decade’s experience in comms. He started out as a public affairs consultant at MHP Communications before moving to Dods Training as a project manager in 2013.

Eighteen months later he left to become events and visits manager at the Conservative Party. In July 2016 he was appointed a special adviser at Downing Street, with responsibility for public and media engagements.

Stock left government comms to move to Portland in September 2018. He left the agency last year for the in-house role at the City of London Corporation.

