Gousto appoints agency to deliver digital strategy

Bottle's digital brief includes helping Gousto to grow its backlink profile and improve search rankings, as well as influencing its target keyword positions.

Natasha Hill, managing director of Bottle, said: “The team at Gousto are a kindred spirit to us here at Bottle: they understand the power of blending fame with findability through digital PR. We couldn’t be prouder that they have chosen us to help them build on their already impressive brand growth.

“From making basics brilliant to seasonal eating, and current food (and waste) trends, it will be Bottle’s goal to keep growing Gousto’s SEO credentials.”

Lavinia Franzetti, acquisition and retention director at Gousto, added: “We are so excited to be working with the Bottle team to maximise our presence in organic search and ultimately introduce more home cooks to Gousto.

“We were impressed with the team’s deep understanding of the Gousto brand and their link-building expertise, which is why we chose to welcome them to our roster of brilliant, bold agencies that will help us on our journey to becoming the UK’s most-loved way to eat dinner.”