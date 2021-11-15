Hospitality giant Accor makes senior comms hire and promotions

Sarah Wilson has been promoted to vice-president of PR & media relations for northern Europe, and Baiba Plume to director of employer branding, northern Europe.

Wilson was previously director brand PR for northern Europe and Plume internal communications manager for the same region.

Reporting directly to Wilson, Roman brings eight years of experience in travel and tourism communications to her new role.

She most recently held the position of PR manager for London’s Shangri-La hotel and previously worked at Hills Balfour, the travel and tourism communications agency, managing comms strategies for Hawaii Tourism Europe and San Francisco Travel Association, among other tourist boards and destinations.

Prior to relocating to London, Roman worked at Colliers International in Australia, the commercial real estate and investment company.

Wilson will now lead on all Accor's brand, corporate PR and communications for the region.

Plume, meanwhile, heads the new function of employer branding and is responsible for championing the sector to existing and potential talent.

Wilson said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Kristen to this new role within Accor. Kristen is an expert in media liaison, crisis communications, brand guardianship and communications strategy, and we look forward to her applying these skills in this new role.”

Accor’s northern European comms team is led by Anne Wahl-Pozeg, senior vice-president, communications, who oversees a team of segment experts across PR and media relations, internal communications, partner communications, corporate social media, events and employer branding.