WA Communications announces new practices led by senior hires from Engine MHP and Portland

Gary Neale, former Engine MHP head of design, and Alex Plumb, ex-Portland head of research, have been appointed by WA Communications as partners to lead the agency's new creative and research practices, following 30 per cent year-on-year growth.

Prior to MHP, Neal held senior design positions at Burson-Marsteller and independent creative design and comms agency SG Design, while Plumb led the quantitative research team at research agency Revealing Reality.

Building teams

The new practice partners have already made new hires to build their respective teams. Lucy Farrell joins as research executive, while Leanne Pinney joins from Ipsos MORI as research consultant. In the creative team, meanwhile, industry veteran Ollie Cole joins from Engine MHP to support Neale as senior creative.

Neale said: “Creativity in communications is often talked about but rarely delivered without investing in people with genuine flair and breadth of expertise. It’s great to be joining a team of people who have all these attributes, and I’m looking forward to providing our clients with a new perspective that will challenge the way we do campaigns.”

Plumb said: “Understanding and making sense of the increasingly complex environment that businesses are operating in is essential for sustaining growth and development, especially in the current climate. Clients are finding it ever-more important and, in many ways, harder to assess their landscape and find their niche.”

Dominic Church, managing director of WA Communications, said: “We are embracing change and growing at pace as we develop our team of experts and create more holistic offerings for our clients. Our new creative and research practices will ensure our clients are armed with innovative campaigns and communication strategies that capture attention and generate meaningful results.”