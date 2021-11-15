PRWeek invests in more digital journalism and expands editorial team

PRWeek is investing in more digital and data journalism and expanding its editorial team in the UK and EMEA, after increasing its subscription revenues in the past 12 months despite the pandemic.

The appointments include Andrew McCorkell, previously associate editor of sister Haymarket title C&IT, who has been recruited as head of audience engagement.

The world’s leading editorial brand for the PR and professional communications industry is also in the process of hiring a number of other editors and reporters, including for the new role of PRWeek data editor.

The overall editorial team will expand to seven people, with a dozen in the wider brand team.

PRWeek, which Haymarket Media Group established as a weekly newspaper in the UK in 1985, has launched a range of digital and data products in the past year, to add to its regular subscription tier, The Information.

The Knowledge, a premium editorial subscription tier, includes exclusive columns and special reports.

As part of PRWeek’s increasing focus on digital journalism and live content, the quarterly magazine will cease to be published, replaced with occasional special editions in print.

The shift reflects the gradually changing nature of PRWeek’s audience. The title was predominantly a weekly print magazine 10 years ago; today about 85 per cent of its audience is digital.

Subscription revenues grew by 14 per cent last year, and by 12 per cent the previous year.

PRWeek’s portfolio of live events continues to expand, with in-person conferences resuming in the final months of the year. These begin with the Measurement & Evaluation conference tomorrow (16 November); Strategic International Communications (24/25 November); and the Purpose Summit (1 December). There will also be a new Breakfast Briefing event on 13 January 2022 focusing on The Year Ahead.

PRWeek has an unrivalled global editorial network, which spans the UK, US, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.