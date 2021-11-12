Bevin Maguire succeeds Mike Bennett in leading Honeywell’s comms

CHARLOTTE, NC: Industrial conglomerate Honeywell International has appointed Bevin Maguire as its communications head.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Maguire will begin her job as VP of communications on November 15, reporting to chief human resources officer Karen Mattimore. Maguire’s global responsibilities will encompass internal communications, external communications and community relations.

She is taking over from Honeywell VP of global communications Mike Bennett, who announced on LinkedIn that he is retiring from the company on January 10.

“[Bennett] has 24 years of experience at Honeywell and has been leading the Honeywell communications team for more than seven,” Maguire wrote in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. “[Bennett] and I will have several weeks to transition.”

Maguire and Bennett were not immediately available for comment.

A Honeywell spokesperson noted Bennett helped shape the company’s narrative internally and externally, installing core communication channels and processes, and playing a critical role with milestones including the Honeywell-AlliedSignal merger, three CEO transitions, the spin-offs of Garrett Motion Inc. and Resideo Technologies, dozens of acquisitions and product introductions and organizational changes.

Maguire joins the manufacturing and tech company from IBM, where she has worked in various roles since 1995. Most recently, she served as VP of communications: clients, industry and markets.

IBM’s chief comms officer Jonathan Adashek was not immediately available for comment on Maguire’s departure or who is replacing her.

Prior to Honeywell, Maguire worked at the Rockefeller Group for 11 years as an assistant director of comms.

In May, Honeywell selected Finn Partners as its U.S. PR partner. Weber Shandwick was the incumbent, becoming Honeywell's PR AOR as part of a purpose-built team of Interpublic Group agencies in 2018. Honeywell remains a Weber client in other markets around the world, according to an agency spokesperson.

Honeywell continues to work with the other IPG firms on the team in the U.S., including B2B marketing firm MRM//McCann, experiential agency Jack Morton and other IPG specialty agencies.

In the last few years, Honeywell has increased its software play and cloud offerings in its core segments of energy, non-residential building, retail and ecommerce, supply chain, aerospace and defense.

Honeywell rejoined the Dow Jones index in 2020 and moved trading from the New York Stock Exchange to the NASDAQ in late April 2021. In Q3 2021, Honeywell reported sales of $8.5 billion, up 9% from the prior year, with organic sales growing 8%.