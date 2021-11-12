Five COP26 Campaigns We Liked: vote for your favourite

We're looking at creative campaigns, rather than examining how organisations have handled PR more generally over the course of COP26.

World Animal Protection, ‘Factory Farm Playset’

Created by creative agency Cow, four British children were invited to play with "the worst toy in the world", confronting them with the unnatural and cruel realities of intensive farming. With 70 per cent of the UK’s farm animals living in intensive factory farms as depicted by the playset, the campaign seeks to make the point that if children can see factory farming doesn’t make sense, why can’t the leaders at COP26? An original and thought-proving way to make an important point.

'The [Uncertain] Four Seasons'

This stunning and creative campaign brought together 15 orchestras around the world to perform Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, but with a twist. Each orchestra changed the score to reflect the impact that climate change will have during each season in their region by 2050. For example, for some orchestras, autumn – which is usually a vibrant score, reflecting the harvest – goes almost silent, to reflect the breakdown in agricultural cycles. The campaign, which involved 1,000 musicians, was by digital design and comms firm AKQA in collaboration with Jung von Matt, the marketing and comms shop.

Epilepsy Climate Change (EpiCC), #TheEnvironMentalIssue

To highlight the effects of climate change on human health, EpiCC created an eight-page, special-edition newspaper, using ink derived from algae, pulp from sustainable forests, and manufactured using wind-powered energy. It was distributed in Glasgow during COP26 within Scotland’s broadsheet newspaper, The Herald. An online version includes instructions to download in the most eco-friendly way. A digital campaign, designed to make the lowest environmental impact with no imagery, colour and simple text, also ran on The Herald site and on social channels. IPG Health shops McCann Health London and McCann Health New Jersey were behind the engaging campaign.

WWF, 'We can't negotiate the melting point of ice'

This beautiful but haunting stop-motion video for WWF’s Arctic Programme brings to life the devastating impact of melting polar ice with the message: "Once arctic ice melts we can’t get it back." The stop-motion film, by London agency Nomint, follows the story of a young polar bear who tries to survive in the increasingly warm Arctic environment. The melting properties of ice were used to create a visual metaphor between the real-life Arctic and the animated environment.

