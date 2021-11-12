Pitch Update: Cadbury, LinkedIn, Gousto, Rio, Kiyan Prince Foundation and more

Ogilvy PR and Tin Man Communications have won the Cadbury PR business, as the confectionery company ends its relationship with Golin after nine years, PRWeek has learned.

The British Amusement Machine Trade Association has appointed SEC Newgate to oversee its public affairs, digital and public relations support. The agency will succeed Interel Group and Upgrade PR from February 2022, following a multi-agency competitive pitch process.

Hope&Glory PR has recommenced its relationship with business-focused networking platform LinkedIn. The agency will handle the brand’s consumer PR and is tasked with building target audiences through engaging campaigns.

Recipe box company Gousto has appointed Bottle to deliver its digital strategy following a competitive pitch. Manifest will continue to lead campaigns for the brand.

Nelson Bostock Unlimited has won the PR brief for global embedded finance experiences platform and fast-growing fintech company Railsbank. The agency will focus on the UK, primarily, and lead Railsbank’s global network.

Following the success of #LongLiveThePrince, MHP Mischief and the Kiyan Prince Foundation have agreed a new long-term partnership to scale up the charity’s work. The pro-bono agreement means that MHP Mischief will develop the foundation’s brand strategy and creative campaigns, while providing media and partner relations support.

Leeds-based PR, social and activation agency Hatch has been appointed by luxury jeweller Berry’s and soft drinks brand Rio in separate account wins.

Deep technology firm FNA has chosen Element Communications to handle its PR work. The brief entails supporting the firm in its specialisms in the financial community and increasing its scope to enter new sectors next year.

Japanese restaurant Apothecary, in London's Shoreditch, has appointed hospitality and travel comms agency Palm to deliver an integrated PR and influencer marketing campaign to build the brand. The aim is to help establish Apothecary as the capital’s leading destination for experimental craft cocktails and Japanese food.