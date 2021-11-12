Movers & Shakers: Interpublic, Instinctif, Cancer Research UK, 3 Monkeys Zeno, Accor, WA and more

Cancer Research UK has announced the appointment of Luke Robinson as its director of communications, following the departure of Laura Peters in October. Robinson will join the charity on 1 February 2022.

Michael Roth is to retire as executive chairman of Interpublic Group – the owner of Weber Shandwick and Golin – a year after he handed over the chief executive’s responsibilities to Philippe Krakowsky.

Accor’s northern European comms and media relations team has hired Kristen Roman as PR and media relations manager for the UK, Ireland and the Nordics. The hospitality company also made two senior comms promotions.

Jonathan Stock has left the City of London Corporation, where he was senior comms lead for London's COVID-19 response, to take up a new role as assistant director, external affairs, at the Charity Commission.

Capita corporate affairs director Katja Hall is leaving her role at the end of the year following a restructure at the outsourcing and professional services company, PRWeek has learned.

Gary Neale and Alex Plumb have joined WA Communications to lead new creative and research practices.

3 Monkeys Zeno has hired Freuds director Ryan Larnach as head of corporate reputation.

Big Partnership has appointed former SNP aide Paul Robertson to the new position of head of public affairs. He joins Big from Portland.

Jason Keen is to leave his job as a senior public affairs adviser at the BBC to become assistant private secretary to the Earl and Countess of Wessex, PRWeek has learned.

Instinctif Partners has appointed Melanie Klenk to a new role as group head of healthcare, based in Frankfurt.

Wunder has announced the appointment of Scott Manson as the new chief marketing officer responsible for global marketing, a new role. Manson will be based at the social media start-up's HQ in Shoreditch, London, and report directly to chief executive Jay Boisvert.

Harkness Kennett consultant Nikki Griffiths has been appointed group communications and ESG director at Hyve Group. Griffiths joined Hyve in September 2019, initially to deliver change comms for an acquisition. She has since been involved in the group’s rebrand, office move and two further acquisitions.

Cartwright Communications has made two members of its senior team company directors. Annie Brafield moves from the role of head of property and construction, while Rose Hayes was formerly head of PR. Both have been with the company for more than five years.

Hospitality and travel communications agency Palm has hired Rose Olive as an associate director in its food and drink brand division. She previously worked at consumer lifestyle agency Kazoo PR for more than a decade, running campaigns for clients in in retail, technology and food and beverages, among other sectors.