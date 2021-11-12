Beano, Branston Pickle, Buyagift – Campaigns round-up

Camden Town Brewery, ‘Giftnotise’

Camden Town Brewery has launched its first through-the-line Christmas campaign, created by Wieden+Kennedy and with PR by W Communications. The ad features hypnosis-style graphics designed to ‘Giftnotise’ the nation’s worst gift-givers into thinking fresh this season and giving "never pasteurised" Camden Hells beer instead. The campaign includes TV, out-of-home, off-trade and on-trade activations.

Buyagift, ‘Well done Gerald’

Tin Man Communications' content agency, Oh My!, Has produced its first Christmas above-the-line campaign for Buyagift. Commissioned by parent company Smartbox, the campaign introduces quirky couple Gerald and Sandra and closes with the line “Well done, Gerald”, which will be used across the wider comms campaign.

Tommy’s, ‘Together, for every premature baby’

Tommy’s, a charity that carries out research into the causes of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature births, is launching an awareness campaign created by agency Fox & Hare to support parents of premature babies. Approximately 60,000 babies are born prematurely (before 37 weeks of pregnancy) each year in the UK and research by Tommy’s found that three-quarters of parents didn’t know they were at risk until their baby was born early.

Beano, ‘BeONE’

Commemorating a golden year of sport for Great Britain, Sky Brown, Emma Raducanu, Maisie Summers-Newton (pictured below), Bukayo Saka and Matty Lee are some of the young stars featured in this year’s special edition Beano comic. The campaign was launched by Beano’s retained creative PR agency, Taylor Herring.

Branston Pickle, ‘International Pickle Post’

Branston Pickle will this month launch an immersive Pickle Post experience in London, comprising a free pickle postage service including pickle stamps, “cheesy” Christmas cards, and Branston-themed wrapping paper. Created by W Communications and based on the insight that many British expats in Europe aren’t able to get their hands on the precious export, the Pickle Post has been launched to help deliver a “hit of home” to them in time for Christmas.