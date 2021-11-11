Prosek Partners promotes Neil Goklani to partner

NEW YORK: Prosek Partners has promoted Neil Goklani to partner after three years building the firm's integrated marketing practice.

Goklani's promotion is part of Prosek’s vision of building an integrated offering as the financial services and b-to-b sectors mature in their marketing needs, according to Jennifer Prosek, founder and managing partner at Prosek Partners.

"[Goklani] came here to build upon the foundation we had in these areas and take them to the next level," she said. "He has certainly achieved this and then some."

Since joining Prosek, Goklani has grown the firm's strategic branding, digital, creative and content offerings and hired staffers including Jennifer LaFiura, former head of global brand strategy and planning at American Express; and Joe Scannell, former head of digital for Edelman's financial practice.

Goklani joined Prosek as MD and chief marketing officer after a series of in-house marketing roles at American Express and J.P. Morgan. He also spent several years at Dentsu.

In July, Prosek also hired Daniel Allocca as MD under Goklani on the marketing team.

Prosek Partners' revenue grew 7% in 2020 to $62 million, according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2021.