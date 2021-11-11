Bolthouse Farms selects The Many as advertising AOR; Finn Partners wins PR

Natural food product distributor Bolthouse Farms has selected The Many and Finn Partners as its advertising and PR agencies of record, respectively, the company said Thursday.

The Many, which started working on the account on November 1, will lead consumer marketing strategy and execution for the Bolthouse Farms and Wunderoots brands, with the first campaigns set to launch in Spring 2022. Liz Mowinski, group brand director at The Many will oversee the account.

Finn Partners has worked with Bolthouse Farms since March to lead strategic planning and execution for consumer PR, trade PR, corporate communications and earned influencer relations. Cindy Coppola, senior partner at Finn and Heather Gordon, partner, both oversee the account.

Both agencies won the account as part of a competitve review process. New York-based PR firm Peppercom was the incumbent for communications. Bolthouse Farm declined to name the marketing incumbent.

Other participants in the review were not disclosed.

“Both new hires are part of a concerted effort from Bolthouse Farms to bolster strategic marketing and comms going into 2022 and continue the brand’s strong growth in the marketplace,” a Bolthouse Farms spokesperson said in an email.

According to Finn Partners, the account size is "among the West Coast’s top five consumer marketing clients in billings."

Bolthouse did not share details of the account size for The Many.

The Many previously worked with Bolthouse Farms in 2014 and launched its first brand campaign, Farm to You, in 2019.

Bolthouse Farms recently introduced its line of fresh carrot-based meal-solutions, Bolthouse Farms Wunderoots, as well as a line of beverages including fruit smoothies, café beverages and protein shakes, as well as a line of dressings.

This story has been updated with commentary from Bolthouse Farms and Finn Patners.