Brand Film Awards EMEA 2022 open for entries

Awards will be presented for the top brand films across EMEA, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres – click here for more details.

This increasingly successful scheme is now in its sixth year of celebrating the best of filmic brand storytelling throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa region.

There will be awards for the top agency, media production company and brand of the year – see the full list of categories below.

The 'early bird' deadline for entries is Tuesday 1 February 2022, with a standard deadline of 22 February 2022. The results will be announced in late April 2022, featuring a cinematic showcase.

Full list of categories:

B2B

Corporate

Internal

Issues and Reputation Management

Public Affairs

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Music and Entertainment

Sport

Brand Documentary

Branded Programme

Best Use of Humour

Most Emotional Film

Best Use of Digital/Social Media

Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity

Animated

Behind the Scenes

Best Director

Best Individual Performance

Best Post-production

Best Screenplay

Best Use of New Tech (360° or virtual reality)

Foreign Language

Not-for-Profit/Giving Back

Sustainability

Charity Film

Brand of the Year

Media Production Company of the Year

Agency of the Year

Rising Star

For questions about the awards, please email stephanie.griffiths@haymarket.com.

For inquiries about commercial opportunities, please contact steven.forsdick@haymarket.com or james.butters@haymarket.com.

To nominate yourself as a judge, please click here.