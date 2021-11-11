Brand Film Awards EMEA 2022 open for entries

Awards will be presented for the top brand films across EMEA, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres – click here for more details.
This increasingly successful scheme is now in its sixth year of celebrating the best of filmic brand storytelling throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa region.
There will be awards for the top agency, media production company and brand of the year – see the full list of categories below.
The 'early bird' deadline for entries is Tuesday 1 February 2022, with a standard deadline of 22 February 2022. The results will be announced in late April 2022, featuring a cinematic showcase.
Full list of categories:
B2B
Corporate
Internal
Issues and Reputation Management
Public Affairs
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Music and Entertainment
Sport
Brand Documentary
Branded Programme
Best Use of Humour
Most Emotional Film
Best Use of Digital/Social Media
Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity
Animated
Behind the Scenes
Best Director
Best Individual Performance
Best Post-production
Best Screenplay
Best Use of New Tech (360° or virtual reality)
Foreign Language
Not-for-Profit/Giving Back
Sustainability
Charity Film
Brand of the Year
Media Production Company of the Year
Agency of the Year
Rising Star
For questions about the awards, please email stephanie.griffiths@haymarket.com.
For inquiries about commercial opportunities, please contact steven.forsdick@haymarket.com or james.butters@haymarket.com.
To nominate yourself as a judge, please click here.