'A cheap creative solution' – Creative Hits and Misses of the Week

Brands have been elbowing each other out of the way in an attempt to reach the legendary “C-Spot” this week. It’s that “hard-to-reach” zone that exists in creatively minded bodies, producing waves of pleasure, oxytocin and dopamine. Yep: the battle to hit the Christmas spot is here.

HITS

Celebrations, 'Lonely Bounty'

I love this crossover into advertising. This is what I feel we need to do more of in PR – show and convince clients that we are just as good (if not better) at telling a story and making it appeal to media at the same time.

As for the Bounty Return Scheme in January, it’s a lovely example of how to make a campaign stretch beyond a moment – and I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I actually want to get involved. Bounty has now become a precious commodity to be exchanged, no longer discarded but profitable.

I’ll be stunned if the public doesn’t want it to become an annual tradition.

Adele’s Amazon ad

What a pleasing alliteration.

Amazon’s ad tells the story of a young woman overwhelmed by the first festive season post-lockdowns. Strong start.

I’m including this on the ‘hits’ because it’s the first Christmas advert I’ve seen that has truly read the room. It’s acknowledged what we’ve been through in the past 18 months and the fact that for many young people, the aftershocks are still bowling through us.

Is it a tearjerker? Not for me, despite Adele’s involvement. However, from a creative point of view, whoever did the strategy for this should take a bow. And let this be a note to all other brands to invest deeper into strategy and unearthing those insight nuggets, because “let’s show how we bring everyone together at Christmas” is not a strategy.

MISSES

Chanel, festive installation at Harrods

Look, it’s a striking picture moment. The production is teetering on perfection; I would expect nothing less from Chanel.

Yet that’s exactly the problem – I expect a lot from Chanel.

We know that these big fashion brands have all the budget, but we see the same executions over and over. Their aesthetic value isn’t enough to cover up a dull creative idea.

The door is gorgeous. But it’s just a door.

"Chanel rounds off year of celebrations for Nº5 with giant festive installation at Harrods" (cosmeticsbusiness) https://t.co/IsBirzsdhw — NowSmellThis (@nowsmellthis) November 4, 2021

Heinz, 'Christmas dinner in a can'

As Miranda Priestly once (definitely) said: “Dinner in a tin for Christmas? Ground-breaking."

Highly reminiscent of the GAME Christmas Tinner of so many moons ago, Heinz’s limited-edition Christmas dinner Big Soup promises to free families from the burden of the washing up.

A valid insight, but a cheap creative solution.

I know there has been a lot of debate on Twitter recently with imitations of other brands’ creative ideas (think themed hotels), but unless you are bringing something radically new to the game or spinning a different angle (which the sleepless hotel definitely did, to my mind), it doesn’t cut the mustard any more.