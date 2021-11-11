Industry-backed career development scheme Socially Mobile launches

The 10-week Socially Mobile course was founded to support practitioners from lower socio-economic backgrounds, as well as under-represented and under-served groups including black, Asian and ethnic minority practitioners, women returnees, and people with disabilities.

There are seven compulsory modules on topics including financial planning and management, technology and workflow, and managing people. There are also five optional modules. Teachers will include agency and in-house practitioners, scholars and 'thought leaders' in comms and management.

Socially Mobile has been set up as a Community Interest Company – a type of limited company that exists to benefit the community rather than private shareholders. Its founders are industry figures Sarah Waddington CBE and Stephen Waddington, with seed funding from their firms Astute.Work and Wadds Inc., along with sponsorship from CoverageBook, Curzon PR, Don't Cry Wolf, FleishmanHillard, Porter Novelli, Resonance and Story Comms.

Sarah Waddington said: “Opening up to our very first students is a big moment and we hope to make a significant difference to people’s career prospects through this important industry intervention. Stephen and I are incredibly grateful to everyone who has given their time, expertise and funding to make Socially Mobile a reality.

“Now we have just one more ask: if you know someone who could benefit, please make sure they find out about the course and apply.”

The application deadline is 3 December, with the training taking place between January and March 2022.

The website can be found here.