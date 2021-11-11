National Trust for Scotland appoints agency to launch 10-year strategy

Muckle Media will provide PR services, including on campaigns, and support major announcements such as the launch of the National Trust for Scotland’s 10-year strategy.

Mark Bishop, director of customer and cause at the charity, said it had reached a “pivotal point” in its development as it looks ahead to its centenary in 2031.

He added: “We look forward to working with Muckle Media to connect even more people with the work we do to protect all that makes Scotland special, the beautiful places in our care and their many stories.”

Nathalie Agnew, founder of Muckle Media, said the National Trust for Scotland was a “dream account” and that winning the opportunity to work with the charity was a “huge honour”.

She added: “Heritage, the environment and conservation are important topics of huge relevance right now, so we look forward to supporting the brand to communicate its leadership position in this space.”

