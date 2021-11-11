Former Sony Europe corporate comms GM Lucie Speciale rejoins Borkowski

Lucie Speciale (pictured) was an associate director at Borkowski before joining Sony in 2007 and has been listed in the PRWeek Power Book for four consecutive years.

She will work with agency founder Mark Borkowski to lead a team serving clients in a range of sectors from financial and legal to retail, tech, property, third sector and entertainment.

The firm also handles individual representation of personalities, including Anna Soderstrom, the widow of late Monty Python star Terry Jones. In addition, the agency is managing the crisis over the cancellation of fellow 'Python' Terry Gilliam's production of Into the Woods, which will no longer be staged at the Old Vic Theatre.

Borkowski said: “Lucie is one of the stand-out practitioners in the industry, and it speaks volumes of the exciting space the agency is moving into that she has agreed to join us once more. Borkowski has a unique process and culture, and Lucie’s achievements at Sony, not to mention her key role in the history of our agency, gives her an unmatched ability to understand and deliver this point of difference while taking the business to the next level.”

The firm said Borkowski’s corporate and crisis division has been expanding steadily for the past decade, but a raft of new business wins meant it has grown rapidly in the past 18 months. The workforce has tripled over the past eight months, and now totals 30 including freelancers.

Speciale said: “After a short, 12-year hiatus I’m delighted to be returning to Borkowski. Driven by Mark, it’s an agency unlike any I’ve encountered in terms of the team’s intelligence, creativity, and determination to produce game-changing campaigns for their clients. It’s an energising and invigorating environment and the business is at such an exciting juncture; I’m raring to go.”