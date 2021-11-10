Julia Louis-Dreyfus, SurvivorNet push pro-vax message

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has partnered with SurvivorNet on a public service announcement urging individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine – if not to protect themselves, then to protect people with cancer.
It’s a message that needs to be heard, early and often. Treatments like chemotherapy can have a blunting effect on patients’ immune systems, leaving them more vulnerable to the virus.
And it’s hard to envision a more appropriate messenger than Louis-Dreyfus. Beyond her iconic roles in “Seinfeld” and “Veep,” she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in 2017. Ultimately, she endured six rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy.
“If you really want to support people with breast cancer, join me, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and SurvivorNet, and please, get vaccinated,” she says in the PSA.
This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.