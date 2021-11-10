The PR Week: 11.11.2021: Erica Jefferson, FDA

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Erica Jefferson, associate commissioner for external affairs for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Podcast topics:

- Jefferson talks about working through no “average days” at the FDA, what frontline comms work was like during each stage of the agency’s COVID-19 response, making sure the public has accurate and timely information about vaccinations and other COVID treatments and more;

- Discussing claims from Edelman, the world’s largest PR agency, that the firm doesn’t accept work that denies climate change — despite working with ExxonMobil — amid the backdrop of COP26;

- Explaining the recent departures of notable figures from Edelman, including Deidre Latour, Jimmie Stone and Russell Dubner;

- On this year’s six inductees into PRWeek’s Hall of Fame: General Mills’ Jano Cabrera, Golin’s Fred Cook, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Joe Evangelisti, HP’s Karen Kahn, Zeno Group’s Barby Siegel and Flowers Communication Group’s Michelle Flowers Walsh;

- On the fallout from the Travis Scott Astroworld mass casualty crowd surge that left eight dead and nearly 300 injured and the reputation implications for brands involved;

- Tackling Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' anti-vaccination statements and their impact on brand endorsements;