PRCA UK National Awards 2021: winners revealed

The event attracted more than 500 attendees and was hosted by Alastair Campbell. The PRCA UK National Awards were postponed as an in-person event last year due to COVID-19.

PRCA director general Francis Ingham said: “Congratulations to each of our winners and finalists! Over the past 12 months, our industry has proved its enormous reliance, importance, and power. Last night’s PRCA UK National Awards was an exclamation mark on its roaring return.”

View the winners below

Corporate, Financial and Investor Relations Award

Highly Commended: Hope&Glory and American Express – Shop Small: WE’RE OPEN

Consultancy winner: Third City – Youth Against Carbon

In-house winner: Lloyds Banking Group

Health and Wellbeing Award

Highly Commended: Ready10 – Ready10 and Wise Protec – ‘Wear A Bloody Mask’

Consultancy winner: SHOOK – Stamp Out The Gap

In-house winner: Novartis – Let’s Talk About the C Word

Digital and Social Media Award sponsored by 3Gem

Highly Commended: Frank – Weetabix ‘n’ Beanz x Frank

Consultancy winner: Hope&Glory – Alpha Universe: Building a Creative Community

In-house winner: Gordonstoun – Promoting a school that parents can't visit

Broadcast Award sponsored by 3Gem

Consultancy winner: W Communications – Fabric of the Community

In-house winner: Metropolitan Police – Hard Calls Save Lives

Media Relations Award

Highly Commended: NJRPR – The UK’s First Drive-In Wedding

Consultancy winner: ENGINE Mischief – Tails.com, Raise The Woof!

In-house winner: Hearst UK - ELLE x The September Social Mobility issue with Adwoa Aboah

Employee Engagement Award

Consultancy winner: Weber Shandwick – UNMUTE for Unilever

In-house winner: O2 – O2’s #SeeWhatYouCanDo

Consumer Award - High Budget sponsored by 3GEM

The Academy – Morrisons: Pandemic, Purpose and Planet

Highly Commended: Red Consultancy – PlayStation 5 launch: Transport for London takeover

Consumer Award – Low Budget

Pic PR – Adopt-a-Grandparent

Highly Commended: W Communications – Pizza in the Post

Public Sector, Value for Money Award

Consultancy winner: Smarts – Speak Up For Allergies

In-house winner: Metropolitan Police – Hard Calls Save Lives

Highly Commended: Freshfield PR

Not-For-Profit & Charity Award sponsored by Lexis Nexis

Consultancy winner: Ogilvy PR – Let’s Talk the Joy of Later Life Sex

In-house winner: Marie Curie – Marie Curie leads grief to the front of the news agenda with the National Day of Reflection

Highly Commended: W Communications – Fabric of the Community

B2B Award

Consultancy winner: Common Industry – Rehab Press Office

In-house winner: Government Communication Service, HMG – UK Brexit Transition

Purpose Award sponsored by Vuelio

Consultancy winner: Brands2Life – LinkedIn Changemakers

In-house winner: Met Office – Met Office for Schools and Teacher Tuesday

B2B Technology Award sponsored by 3Gem

Consultancy winner: WE Communications – Aruba: At the Edge of Change

Highly Commended: CCgroup – Fintech 2030: The industry view

Consumer Technology Award

Consultancy winner: Red Consultancy – PlayStation 5 launch: Transport for London takeover

Highly Commended: John Doe Group – Tesco Mobile – Super Subs

Crisis and Issues Management sponsored by Polpeo

Consultancy winner: Interel Consulting

In-house winner: Essity – Wiping Away Panic Buying

International Campaign Award sponsored by Markettiers

Consultancy winner: The Academy – Nokia: One Epic Shoot

In-house winner: Government Communication Service, HMG – UK Brexit Transition

Highly Commended: Weber Shandwick – My Shade of Pink for Roche

Automotive Award sponsored by CARMA

Winner: Ogilvy PR - Fordswitch

Highly Commended: LNER & Tin Man - Sustainable train travel on track

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award sponsored by Milk & Honey PR

Consultancy winner: Brands2Life – LinkedIn Changemakers

In-house winner: LNER – Celebrating International Women’s Day 2021 by LNER

Highly Commended: Pretty Green – My Hair Won’t Be Silenced

Diversity Award sponsored by Reuben Sinclair

Winner: Ketchum

Highly Commended: W Communications

Industry trailblazer

Winners: Sheeraz Gulsher and Darain Faraz

Specialist Consultancy of the Year

Winner: BECG

Highly Commended: Greenhouse PR

International Consultancy of the Year sponsored by Kantar

Winner: Real Chemistry

Young Communicator of the Year

Winner: Harriet Southwood, Alzheimer’s Society

PR Leader of the Year

Winner: Kirsty Leighton, Milk & Honey PR

Mark Mellor, Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award

Winner: Stephen Waddington

Campaign of the Year

Consultancy Winner: The Academy – Morrisons: Pandemic, Purpose and Planet

In-house Winner: Marie Curie – Marie Curie leads grief to the front of the news agenda with the National Day of Reflection

Best Use of Planning, Research and Evaluation in a Campaign sponsored by CARMA

Consultancy Winner: Red Consultancy – PlayStation 5 launch: Transport for London takeover

In-house Winner: Metropolitan Police – Hard Calls Save Lives

In-house Team of the Year - Public Sector

Winner: Anchor Hanover

Highly Commended: Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) London

In-house Team of the Year - Private Sector

Winner: Red Hat - Red Hat EMEA PR Team

New Consultancy of the Year

Winner: Fight or Flight

Small Consultancy of the Year

Winner: Pangolin

Highly Commended: Milk & Honey PR

Medium Consultancy of the Year sponsored by Reuben Sinclair

Winner: Cirkle

Highly Commended: Smarts

Large Consultancy of the Year sponsored by Censuswide