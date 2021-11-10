PRCA UK National Awards 2021: winners revealed

The event attracted more than 500 attendees and was hosted by Alastair Campbell. The PRCA UK National Awards were postponed as an in-person event last year due to COVID-19.
PRCA director general Francis Ingham said: “Congratulations to each of our winners and finalists! Over the past 12 months, our industry has proved its enormous reliance, importance, and power. Last night’s PRCA UK National Awards was an exclamation mark on its roaring return.”
Corporate, Financial and Investor Relations Award
- Highly Commended: Hope&Glory and American Express – Shop Small: WE’RE OPEN
- Consultancy winner: Third City – Youth Against Carbon
- In-house winner: Lloyds Banking Group
Health and Wellbeing Award
- Highly Commended: Ready10 – Ready10 and Wise Protec – ‘Wear A Bloody Mask’
- Consultancy winner: SHOOK – Stamp Out The Gap
- In-house winner: Novartis – Let’s Talk About the C Word
Digital and Social Media Award sponsored by 3Gem
- Highly Commended: Frank – Weetabix ‘n’ Beanz x Frank
- Consultancy winner: Hope&Glory – Alpha Universe: Building a Creative Community
- In-house winner: Gordonstoun – Promoting a school that parents can't visit
Broadcast Award sponsored by 3Gem
- Consultancy winner: W Communications – Fabric of the Community
- In-house winner: Metropolitan Police – Hard Calls Save Lives
Media Relations Award
- Highly Commended: NJRPR – The UK’s First Drive-In Wedding
- Consultancy winner: ENGINE Mischief – Tails.com, Raise The Woof!
- In-house winner: Hearst UK - ELLE x The September Social Mobility issue with Adwoa Aboah
Employee Engagement Award
- Consultancy winner: Weber Shandwick – UNMUTE for Unilever
- In-house winner: O2 – O2’s #SeeWhatYouCanDo
Consumer Award - High Budget sponsored by 3GEM
- The Academy – Morrisons: Pandemic, Purpose and Planet
- Highly Commended: Red Consultancy – PlayStation 5 launch: Transport for London takeover
Consumer Award – Low Budget
- Pic PR – Adopt-a-Grandparent
- Highly Commended: W Communications – Pizza in the Post
Public Sector, Value for Money Award
- Consultancy winner: Smarts – Speak Up For Allergies
- In-house winner: Metropolitan Police – Hard Calls Save Lives
- Highly Commended: Freshfield PR
Not-For-Profit & Charity Award sponsored by Lexis Nexis
- Consultancy winner: Ogilvy PR – Let’s Talk the Joy of Later Life Sex
- In-house winner: Marie Curie – Marie Curie leads grief to the front of the news agenda with the National Day of Reflection
- Highly Commended: W Communications – Fabric of the Community
B2B Award
- Consultancy winner: Common Industry – Rehab Press Office
- In-house winner: Government Communication Service, HMG – UK Brexit Transition
Purpose Award sponsored by Vuelio
- Consultancy winner: Brands2Life – LinkedIn Changemakers
- In-house winner: Met Office – Met Office for Schools and Teacher Tuesday
B2B Technology Award sponsored by 3Gem
- Consultancy winner: WE Communications – Aruba: At the Edge of Change
- Highly Commended: CCgroup – Fintech 2030: The industry view
Consumer Technology Award
- Consultancy winner: Red Consultancy – PlayStation 5 launch: Transport for London takeover
- Highly Commended: John Doe Group – Tesco Mobile – Super Subs
Crisis and Issues Management sponsored by Polpeo
- Consultancy winner: Interel Consulting
- In-house winner: Essity – Wiping Away Panic Buying
International Campaign Award sponsored by Markettiers
- Consultancy winner: The Academy – Nokia: One Epic Shoot
- In-house winner: Government Communication Service, HMG – UK Brexit Transition
- Highly Commended: Weber Shandwick – My Shade of Pink for Roche
Automotive Award sponsored by CARMA
- Winner: Ogilvy PR - Fordswitch
- Highly Commended: LNER & Tin Man - Sustainable train travel on track
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award sponsored by Milk & Honey PR
- Consultancy winner: Brands2Life – LinkedIn Changemakers
- In-house winner: LNER – Celebrating International Women’s Day 2021 by LNER
- Highly Commended: Pretty Green – My Hair Won’t Be Silenced
Diversity Award sponsored by Reuben Sinclair
- Winner: Ketchum
- Highly Commended: W Communications
Industry trailblazer
- Winners: Sheeraz Gulsher and Darain Faraz
Specialist Consultancy of the Year
- Winner: BECG
- Highly Commended: Greenhouse PR
International Consultancy of the Year sponsored by Kantar
- Winner: Real Chemistry
- Young Communicator of the Year
- Winner: Harriet Southwood, Alzheimer’s Society
PR Leader of the Year
- Winner: Kirsty Leighton, Milk & Honey PR
Mark Mellor, Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award
- Winner: Stephen Waddington
Campaign of the Year
- Consultancy Winner: The Academy – Morrisons: Pandemic, Purpose and Planet
- In-house Winner: Marie Curie – Marie Curie leads grief to the front of the news agenda with the National Day of Reflection
Best Use of Planning, Research and Evaluation in a Campaign sponsored by CARMA
- Consultancy Winner: Red Consultancy – PlayStation 5 launch: Transport for London takeover
- In-house Winner: Metropolitan Police – Hard Calls Save Lives
In-house Team of the Year - Public Sector
- Winner: Anchor Hanover
- Highly Commended: Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) London
In-house Team of the Year - Private Sector
- Winner: Red Hat - Red Hat EMEA PR Team
New Consultancy of the Year
- Winner: Fight or Flight
Small Consultancy of the Year
- Winner: Pangolin
- Highly Commended: Milk & Honey PR
Medium Consultancy of the Year sponsored by Reuben Sinclair
- Winner: Cirkle
- Highly Commended: Smarts
Large Consultancy of the Year sponsored by Censuswide
- Winner: FelishmandHillard UK