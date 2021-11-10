Blog

State Farm pulled an ad starring anti-vaccine activist Rob Schneider. Should it do the same with Aaron Rodgers?

In 2014, the company took a very different stance with Schneider than it is taking with the vaccine-rejecting NFL star.

Added 1 hour ago

State Farm is backing Rodgers. (Image via State Farm's Twitter page)
State Farm is backing Rodgers. (Image via State Farm's Twitter page)

Seven years ago, State Farm pulled an ad featuring anti-vaccine activist Rob Schneider after a social media campaign urged the insurance company to end its affiliation with the actor. 

But after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Friday that he didn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine because he feared the shot would make him sterile, the insurance company is continuing its financial partnership with him and even called him a “great ambassador.”

“We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view,” a State Farm spokesperson told USA Today.

Social media users are criticizing State Farm’s decision.

A State Farm representative was not immediately available for comment and its PR agency Zeno Group deferred to the insurance company for comment.

Should State Farm handle its relationship with Rodgers the same way it did with Schneider, or is this not an apples to apples comparison?

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

State Farm is backing Rodgers. (Image via State Farm's Twitter page)

State Farm pulled an ad starring anti-vaccine activist Rob Schneider. Should it do the same with Aaron Rodgers?

HypeAuditor survey: Influencers want clear expectations and budgets from brands

HypeAuditor survey: Influencers want clear expectations and budgets from brands

Coffee Break with Armando Azarloza, CEO, Axis

Coffee Break with Armando Azarloza, CEO, Axis

DE&I leaders are getting more funding and responsibility, but challenges persist

DE&I leaders are getting more funding and responsibility, but challenges persist

Advertisers sign open letter calling out tech platforms for climate misinformation

Advertisers sign open letter calling out tech platforms for climate misinformation

Marketing ‘reactivates’ regional health system

Marketing ‘reactivates’ regional health system

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Women of Distinction 2022 opens for nominations

Women of Distinction 2022 opens for nominations

The keys to corporate social advocacy, a podcast sponsored by Coyne PR

The keys to corporate social advocacy, a podcast sponsored by Coyne PR

Edelman: ‘We will do more — not less — climate change work’

Edelman: ‘We will do more — not less — climate change work’