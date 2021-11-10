State Farm pulled an ad starring anti-vaccine activist Rob Schneider. Should it do the same with Aaron Rodgers?

Seven years ago, State Farm pulled an ad featuring anti-vaccine activist Rob Schneider after a social media campaign urged the insurance company to end its affiliation with the actor.

But after Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Friday that he didn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine because he feared the shot would make him sterile, the insurance company is continuing its financial partnership with him and even called him a “great ambassador.”

“We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view,” a State Farm spokesperson told USA Today.

Social media users are criticizing State Farm’s decision.

A State Farm representative was not immediately available for comment and its PR agency Zeno Group deferred to the insurance company for comment.

Should State Farm handle its relationship with Rodgers the same way it did with Schneider, or is this not an apples to apples comparison?