HypeAuditor survey: Influencers want clear expectations and budgets from brands

Step one for brands engaging influencers: take the right tone.

That's one finding from HypeAuditor's fall 2021 online survey of 1,656 global influencers with social media accounts with more than 1,000 followers, which revealed how brands can better communicate with them.

Alex Frolov, cofounder and CEO of HypeAuditor, said the company's research shows brands need to use the right tone with greater personalization and clarity.

"The survey results show that influencers, regardless of their size, receive a steady stream of collaboration offers from brands," said Frolov. "Most of the offers are for free product testing or gifting."

This suggests brands are interested in developing a community and building long-term relationships with creators, who will describe their actual experiences with a product, he added.

As for information influencers use to select brand partners, 61% want clear descriptions of the products or services they would advertise; 59% desire clarity on expected deliverables and available budgets; and 51% want company information.

The survey found that 52% of influencers prefer brands communicate with them by email, compared with 40% who want direct messages on their social platforms. Only 3.9% want to be contacted by phone, with 1.7% preferring social media comments, and 1.6% through a talent agent.

As to turn-offs, Frolov pointed to a lack of authenticity.

"We were a little shocked that 43% of influencers reported to have never or rarely received a personalized message from a brand tailored to their platform," he said. "It is critical that they do their research and provide clear, customized messages for each individual influencer."

Influencers gave their top reasons for refusing to work with a brand: 51% simply do not like or value it; 42% indicate displeasure with the budget; and 38% cite the lack of creative freedom.

Along with the survey, HypeAuditor also released an influencer-outreach tool to help marketers research and connect with influencers. The platform provides Instagram, TikTok and YouTube analytics and has more than 500,000 users. The company's clients include Dior, GroupM, L'Oréal, Ogilvy and Unilever.