The keys to corporate social advocacy, a podcast sponsored by Coyne PR

Brands and their leaders are expected to get involved in matters impacting society. Increasingly, consumers are judging organizations on their purpose and ESG initiatives, making key decisions based on their perceptions.
Social channels and platforms are where many of these conversations and activities take place. This podcast, featuring Coyne PR’s Tim Schramm and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business’ Kimberly Whitler, drills deep into the opportunities and pitfalls that await brands in this space.
Harkening back to a recent Forbes article to which she contributed, Whitler speaks candidly about the dangers brands can face if they pick a side as they engage in activism. From there, Schramm offers counsel to organizations who get involved in causes and conversations with good intentions, but get reactions online that are nothing like they would have expected.
These are just a couple of the topics tackled during Whitler’s and Schramm’s podcast with PRWeek managing editor Gideon Fidelzeid. We welcome you to listen in.