eBay appoints agency to lead on multicultural comms

The appointment of Coldr by eBay UK follows a three-way competitive pitch process in September. The agency's brief is to deliver strategic comms and embed community partnerships as the online retailer looks to expand its multimillion-pound eBay for Change programme.

Launched earlier this year, eBay for Change aims to create jobs and opportunities in marginalised and vulnerable communities hardest hit socially and economically by COVID-19 by helping to grow community-based businesses.

Coldr will also support eBay with diversity, equity and inclusion strategy and training for its marketing team.

Sarah Heaney, director of communications and social impact at eBay UK, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Coldr. The consultancy’s understanding of our business, approach to delivering inclusive and impactful PR, and deep understanding of the communities we want to reach stood out for us. The UK is a melting pot of cultures and, with 29 million customers shopping from us each month, we believe we have the right strategic and creative partner in place to support us on our journey.”

Kamiqua Pearce, managing director of Coldr, said eBay was “a dream client for us and we are looking forward to working with their amazing award-winning in-house team. We have a great programme of work planned over the next 12 months, including community partnerships, media relations and delivering cultural fluency training. It's great to partner with the team as they look to ramp up eBay for Change, support even more small businesses and deliver positive impact.”