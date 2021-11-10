Movers & Shakers: Unilever, Grayling, Ogilvy PR, and more

Danny Tan (pictured above) has joined Grayling as managing director in Singapore and will manage just under 20 staff. In his new role, Tan will be partnering with marketers and communicators across Asia and globally to deliver integrated communications support. He will report to Sarah Scholefield, global CEO of Grayling. Some recent client wins for the agency include Converse and The Lego Group. Tan was previously senior vice president at OPRG, and prior to that, had stints at MSL and Burson-Marstellar.

Sherawaye Hagger has joined Unilever as head of PR and communications for its skin cleansing and oral care brands. She was previously a director at Bud Communications, and prior to that, head of the consumer practice at Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

Musawah, a global movement for equality and justice in the Muslim family, appointed Ogilvy Malaysia to lead its end-to-end global research and communications strategy, hubbed out of Malaysia. Launched in 2009, the organisation has a five-year plan to amplify the voice of its global network of activists and accelerate their impact on issues such as discriminatory family laws and practices within Islam. Ogilvy Malaysia will be tasked with extensive market research to provide a rich understanding of Muslim women across the Southeast Asia, South Asia, Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa regions. The appointment began November 1 with global audience research spanning 2021 and 2022. Communications and action steps will progressively roll out thereafter.

Redhill has named Umesh Nair as deputy managing director; he will lead the agency's technology practice and oversee its operations in Malaysia. Before joining Redhill, he was managing partner at MSL Malaysia and prior to that, head of reputation at Edelman Malaysia. The agency also announced that Charu Srivastava and Pavan Sahu have been promoted to deputy managing directors. Srivastava, who joined the firm in 2019 as director, will lead the government, public and corporate sector. She has led the attainment of many clients including Singapore's Ministry of Law, Australia's Victorian Government Trade and Investment, and Singapore Business Federation. Meanwhile, Sahu will continue to lead growth in India and Indonesia, working with clients inclusing Danone, Truecaller, Crayon, Builder.ai, and GudangAda.

Corporate affairs agency Bastion Reputation has added to its team of senior leaders with experienced corporate and agency practitioner Jim Carden joining as principal consultant, campaigns and digital reputation. Carden has worked across business, government and not-for-profit sectors in Australia and overseas. Along with stints in two major strategic communication agencies, Carden has led corporate work for brands including Qantas Airways, NBN Co, BHP, Brisbane Airport Corporation and Transport for Victoria.

Sling & Stone announced it is working with East Imperial in Australia and New Zealand. The agency will be helping to launch new East Imperial products and creating partnerships local distilleries. The brand produces and markets a line of branded premium mixers sold throughout APAC, US and EMEA.

General Hotel Management (GHM), manager of The Chedi Hotels & Resorts, has appointed GHC Asia as their global PR lead. GHC Asia's remit covers GHM's key source markets comprising Greater China and Southeast Asia as well as the Middle East, United States of America and United Kingdom. Through its offices in Singapore and China, GHC Asia will provide strategic counsel on transcontinental media outreach, content development and brand communications in partnership with a network of other agencies, including GHC Asia's partners.

The Mavericks India has won the integrated PR mandate for grocery delivery app Zepto. The mandate includes strategic media outreach, social media strategy and management for the brand, in addition to integrated PR campaign planning and execution.