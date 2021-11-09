Edelman New York president Deirdre Latour resigns

NEW YORK: Deirdre Latour has resigned from her post as president of Edelman's New York office.

Edelman U.S. CEO Lisa Osborne and VP of corporate affairs Dave Samson will serve as interim co-leads of the New York office as the firm searches for a replacement. Latour wasn’t immediately available for comment on why she is leaving Edelman.

An Edelman spokesperson confirmed Latour's departure in a statement to PRWeek, saying the firm "wished her all the best."

Latour joined Edelman in September 2020 from Pearson, where she had served as chief corporate affairs since the start of 2019.

Before that, she worked at General Electric from 2004 to 2018, most recently as VP, chief communications officer and senior adviser.

Earlier in her career, Latour worked at Edelman for six years, as well as Porter Novelli.

Latour has been a member of PRWeek’s Power List several times, most recently in 2017.

Latour is the latest Edelman veteran to leave the firm. Russell Dubner, Edelman’s global vice chairman and chair of the new Edelman Trust Institute, announced last month that he will be leaving the agency after 28 years in December.

In November, Edelman's global head of innovation Patrick Hillmann left to be chief communications officer at Binance. Additionally, Edelman’s New York and Latin America chief creative officer Jimmie Stone moved to Facebook to lead the company's North America creative shop.

The world’s largest PR firm by revenue posted a revenue decline of 5.7% last year to $840 million, not including the effect of currency fluctuations.