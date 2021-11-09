Rising star leaves Interel for senior public affairs role at Sainsbury's

In her new role as senior public affairs manager, Anna Jobling reports to Richard Casofsky, head of public affairs, in a department that falls under Rebecca Reilly, director of corporate affairs at Sainsbury’s.

Jobling featured in PRWeek UK's 30 Under 30 for 2019.

After a brief stint at Champollion, where she was a graduate consultant, Jobling joined Interel in 2014 as a consultant.

In her seven years at the public affairs agency, she was promoted several times and won pitches that landed major clients, including Budweiser Brewing Group and the John Lewis Partnership.

Earlier this year she was promoted to senior associate director and was advising on public affairs strategies for some of the agency’s biggest clients.

In the past few years Jobling has made a name for herself in the wider public affairs sector, not only as a member of the executive committee of Women in Public Affairs but also as the former vice-chair of the Public Affairs Board’s Young Consultants Committee.

She has previously told PRWeek that if she could change anything about the PR industry it would be to have “more action and less talk about diversity in the industry”.

Click here to subscribe to the new, FREE public affairs bulletin to receive dedicated public affairs news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public affairs bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com