Madano makes two senior hires as head of tech departs

After four years as the agency's director, technology, Dominic Weeks is moving to Madano client and zero-emission aircraft specialist ZeroAvia.

Jillian Stead – previously a director at the agency’s Canadian sister company, National – has taken over the role. At the same time, Farah Pasha has joined Madano's technology team as associate director.

The moves coincide with a period of fast growth for the business. Madano said it has doubled in size over the past four years. It grew by 12 per cent last year to £5.8m, with 38 employees at the year's end.

As director of digital and marketing technology at National, Stead led the planning and delivery of several strategies for technology companies such as Uber, Bombardier and Telus, and has provided counsel to emerging leaders in fintech, blockchain, agri-tech, health tech, advanced manufacturing and energy innovation.

Prior to consulting, she served as comms and digital strategist for British Columbia’s 16-year incumbent Liberal Party, providing social media advice and management to the former premier and members of her cabinet. She was previously a producer and reporter for Canada’s public broadcaster, CBC News.

Stead said: “Madano has climbed rank as one of the UK’s top 10 fastest-growing consultancies by differentiating itself as the firm of choice for organisations committed to building a better world – and I’m looking forward to working with these change-makers and fuelling further growth with an insights-driven approach to existing tech briefs and new business.”

Pasha has a decade’s consultancy experience, spanning corporate, brand and political communications, working at agencies including Firstlight, W Communications, and ZPR. She has developed and executed campaigns for clients in sectors from transport and technology to financial services and ecommerce.

She will oversee several client portfolios and help to shape and drive the strategic direction of the technology practice, Madano said.

Pasha said: “I am incredibly excited to join such a talented and ambitious team. Madano stood out to me due to its entrepreneurial ethos, but also because of its impressive client portfolio of agenda-setting trailblazers who are truly helping to shape the future.”

Michael Evans, managing partner at Madano, said: “We’re very excited to have both Jillian and Farah join our technology practice. Their breadth of experience and expertise will be a great asset to the business as we move ahead of our ambitious growth plans.”

The agency's technology practice has recently added to its client list hydrogen refueling specialist Haskel, data-led fulfillment and delivery cloud platform Bringg, secure digital payments and transactions provider Worldline and the DLR.