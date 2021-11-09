News

Coca-Cola holiday ad tells an uplifting tale of a cardboard chimney that brings people together

Created by DentsuMB, the holiday campaign falls under the 'Real magic' global brand platform and will run in more than 90 markets.

by Imogen Watson / Added 3 hours ago

Coca-Cola holiday ad tells an uplifting tale of a cardboard chimney that brings people together

Coca-Cola is celebrating the magic of community, with the tale of a young boy who brings his apartment block together at Christmas time

Under its "Real magic" global brand platform, "Real magic at Christmas" opens with a mother and her young son as they move into a new home that's laden with moving boxes.

As the boy watches a Christmas movie in which Santa delivers presents down the chimney, he peers despondently at the blank wall where the fireplace should be.

Inspired, he starts making his own chimney out of the redundant boxes lying around.

The boy's efforts get picked up by the people in his block of flats, who start helping him and together they create a chimney that wraps itself in and out of people's apartments, connecting them.

Using the cardboard chimney, the boy delivers a red package to his isolated neighbour, inviting her to join the community Christmas feast.

As they sit down to demolish their festive feast, the on-screen text reads: "Christmas is magic when we share it".

Created by DentsuMB UK, the campaign will run in more than 90 markets.

For the first time in Coca-Cola's history, its long-running Father Christmas character is making a real-life debut on Cameo, with virtual appearances and personalised videos.

This article first appeared in Campaign.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Padilla adds Shift Communications to its portfolio of brands

Padilla adds Shift Communications to its portfolio of brands

This morning's news to know.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Richard Edelman: agency CEO has denied Edelman has worked to undermine anti-climate change regulation

Celebrities and influencers urge Edelman to drop fossil fuel clients in open letter

The 2021 PRWeek Hall of Fame Inductees

The 2021 PRWeek Hall of Fame Inductees

Fortnite removes Travis Scott emote from its platform. Should brands cut ties with the rapper?

Fortnite removes Travis Scott emote from its platform. Should brands cut ties with the rapper?

Jennifer Hawkins, founder and CEO of Hawkins International PR.

Finn Partners acquires luxury travel firms Hawkins International and Maverick Creative

(Left to right): Mallory Weinberg and Jillian Wells.

Gopuff brings on directors of corporate comms and internal comms

Coyne PR is helping Orangetheory insert itself into pop culture conversations

Coyne PR is helping Orangetheory insert itself into pop culture conversations

Tech Talk with Blackbird.AI CEO Wasim Khaled

Tech Talk with Blackbird.AI CEO Wasim Khaled

All Ears posts $6 million funding round

All Ears posts $6 million funding round