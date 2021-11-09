Creative Mentoring Project returns – apply now

The scheme, which returns for a third year after a hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 crisis, aims to encourage and nurture creative talent in the PR industry.

Successful applicants will be matched with one of our contingent of mentors – all experienced PR executive creative directors and creative directors – who will offer guidance through virtual and/or face-to-face meetings, on at least a quarterly basis.

The offer is open to UK-based PR professionals, agency-side or in-house, with a minimum of three years' experience who see themselves as a creative director in the future, or otherwise want to improve their earned-media creative abilities.

The application process opens today, with a deadline of Friday 26 November. Mentor/mentee pairings will be confirmed before Christmas, with year-long mentoring set to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

To enter, please click here to email and provide the following information:

Your name, job title, and the organisation you work for.

The creative campaign that you are most proud of and why (maximum 150 words).

The creative campaign from the past three years that you wish you had devised, and why (maximum 100 words).

Please include your own name as the subject line.

Nick Woods, creative partner and founder of Sunny Side Up, who is co-lead on the Creative Mentoring Project with Fever creative director Jo Chappel, said: “Learn from your own personal, multi-award-winning creative director – it’s that simple. Whether you’re agency-side and want to become a full-time CD or ‘just’ to improve your creative abilities, or are client-side and want to be better able to read, understand and critique creative, we’ll pair you up with someone who knows what they’re doing. Individual, one-to-one, off-the-record mentoring to make you better at what you do. These men and women are genuinely the best of the best.”

PRWeek UK editor John Harrington said: "We're living in a golden age of earned-media creativity, with the industry investing more than ever in creative talent as client demand surges. The Creative Mentoring Project will encourage the next generation of creative leaders to excel – don't miss the opportunity to learn from the best.

"With lack of diversity a big impediment to creativity, we're particularly keen to receive applications from women and BME comms professionals."

Former mentee Rachel O'Malley, now a senior creative at FleishmanHillard UK, is among the mentors this year.

She said: "I entered the mentoring scheme in 2019 when I had all the ambition to become a full-time creative, but very little of the practical know-how to navigate the transition across from account management. While my agency was very supportive, having a mentor who wasn’t associated with my day-to-day work to sense check with, bounce ideas off and glean insights from was invaluable. Fast-forward two years and I’m now a full-time concept creative in a global creative team."

Mentors confirmed for 2022